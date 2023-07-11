Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 658.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) by analysts is $7.03, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.05% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of UEC was 5.09M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 3.35. However, the company has experienced a -3.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC’s stock has fallen by -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.03% and a quarterly rise of 22.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for UEC’s stock, with a -4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UEC Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from DELLA VOLPE VINCENT, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $3.38 back on Jul 05. After this action, DELLA VOLPE VINCENT now owns 266,326 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $219,447 using the latest closing price.

KONG DAVID, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., sale 7,000 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that KONG DAVID is holding 145,532 shares at $23,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.