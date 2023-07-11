Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is 15.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unilever PLC (UL) is $55.26, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On July 11, 2023, UL’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 51.06, but the company has seen a -1.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a -1.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.44% gain in the past month and a -4.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.66% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.32. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unilever PLC (UL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.