Understanding the 3.07% Volatility Levels of The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a -8.19% drop in the past month, and a -12.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEO is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEO is $13.67, which is $5.94 above the current price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on July 11, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has dropped by -1.67 compared to previous close of 7.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

GEO Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -35.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of The GEO Group Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.