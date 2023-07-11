UBS Group AG (UBS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is above average at 10.24x. The 36-month beta value for UBS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UBS is $24.23, which is $7.82 above than the current price. The public float for UBS is 3.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on July 11, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UBS) stock’s latest price update

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96 in relation to its previous close of 19.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/12/23 that Credit Suisse Era Ends After UBS Takeover Becomes Official

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a -2.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for UBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for UBS’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBS Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.05. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.