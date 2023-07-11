TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has gone down by -13.60% for the week, with a -30.10% drop in the past month and a 1.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.50% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.38% for TCRX’s stock, with a -14.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TCRX is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for TCRX is 41.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for TCRX on July 11, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.09 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a -13.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

TCRX Trading at -22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -30.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 37,880 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,564 using the latest closing price.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of TScan Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,400 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Lynx1 Capital Management LP is holding 5,224,600 shares at $63,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -68.20, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.