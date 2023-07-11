Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TIO is at 1.11.

The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TIO on July 11, 2023 was 9.07M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has decreased by -4.21 when compared to last closing price of 1.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.79% and a quarterly rise of 3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.00% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for TIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.04% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at -48.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2352. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 50.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.