The9 Limited’s (NCTY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NCTY stock has gone up by 27.93%, with a monthly gain of 36.22% and a quarterly surge of 25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.22% for The9 Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.09% for NCTY’s stock, with a 9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The9 Limited (NCTY) by analysts is $671.50, The public float for NCTY is 30.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of NCTY was 193.36K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) has jumped by 25.38 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCTY Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.23%, as shares surge +38.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +27.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7596. In addition, The9 Limited saw 68.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -819.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, The9 Limited (NCTY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.