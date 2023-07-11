The Volatility of Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) Stock: A -0.18% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Sysco Corporation (SYY) has gone down by -0.18% for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a -4.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.47% for SYY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for SYY’s stock, with a -3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is 24.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYY is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is $86.08, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 506.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On July 11, 2023, SYY’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 74.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Sysco Hires Kenny Cheung as Finance Chief

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.31. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.93. Equity return is now at value 112.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corporation (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 823.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.18. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sysco Corporation (SYY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.