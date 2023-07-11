The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cingulate Inc.’s (CING) Stock

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has gone down by -10.77% for the week, with a -10.49% drop in the past month and a -13.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.70% for CING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.91% for CING’s stock, with a -16.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.22.

The public float for CING is 7.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CING on July 11, 2023 was 54.11K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CING Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9297. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on May 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 40,508 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $2,020 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 38,508 shares at $4,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -139.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.