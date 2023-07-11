The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a -0.03% decrease in the past week, with a 8.12% gain in the past month, and a 9.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.98% for CG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CG is 240.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.36% of that float. The average trading volume for CG on July 11, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has soared by 0.66 in relation to previous closing price of 31.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Carlyle Names John Redett as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.