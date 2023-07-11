The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has surged by 2.34 when compared to previous closing price of 28.59, but the company has seen a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 352.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.66M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stock saw an increase of -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.61% and a quarterly increase of 26.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 29.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.04. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, who sale 4,886,250 shares at the price of $25.70 back on Jun 09. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 1,389,740 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $125,576,625 using the latest closing price.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,886,250 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Ares Corporate Opportunities F is holding 1,389,840 shares at $125,576,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.