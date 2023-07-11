The AES Corporation (AES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AES is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AES is $29.25, which is $8.23 above the current price. The public float for AES is 665.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AES on July 11, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has plunged by -0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 21.09, but the company has seen a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AES’s Market Performance

AES’s stock has risen by 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.64% and a quarterly drop of -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for The AES Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for AES’s stock, with a -14.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -26.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Gluski Andres, who sale 748,625 shares at the price of $28.43 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gluski Andres now owns 1,285,504 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $21,283,409 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AES Corporation (AES) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.