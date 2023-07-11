The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAN is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is $13.86, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for AAN is 29.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On July 11, 2023, AAN’s average trading volume was 326.61K shares.

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) has decreased by -9.82 when compared to last closing price of 15.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAN’s Market Performance

AAN’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly rise of 39.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for The Aaron’s Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for AAN’s stock, with a 15.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

AAN Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw 15.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from Robinson John W, who sale 21,072 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Robinson John W now owns 295,532 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc., valued at $296,904 using the latest closing price.

Robinson John W, the Director of The Aaron’s Company Inc., sale 3,928 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Robinson John W is holding 316,604 shares at $54,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.