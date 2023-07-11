The 17.18% Simple Moving Average of Toast Inc.’s (TOST) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, TOST stock has gone up by 1.11%, with a monthly gain of 4.68% and a quarterly surge of 37.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toast Inc. (TOST) by analysts is $23.72, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of TOST was 6.51M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 22.49. However, the company has seen a 1.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

TOST Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.35. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Gomez Elena, who sale 15,007 shares at the price of $22.20 back on Jul 05. After this action, Gomez Elena now owns 134,267 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $333,110 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 4,334 shares at $22.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 378,001 shares at $96,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.