The -13.88% Decline of Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GNRC stock has gone down by -3.18%, with a monthly gain of 24.87% and a quarterly surge of 42.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.99% for GNRC’s stock, with a 24.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 36.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is $144.32, which is -$6.0 below the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNRC on July 11, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has soared by 3.33 in relation to previous closing price of 141.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/27/23 that Generac Is the Leading Gainer in the S&P 500

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $155 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.05. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 44.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $149.15 back on Jul 03. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 612,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $745,750 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 250 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 16,618 shares at $37,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.