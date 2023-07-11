The -13.88% Decline of Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BVS stock has gone up by 19.03%, with a monthly gain of 21.99% and a quarterly surge of 162.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.77% for BVS’s stock, with a 17.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.26.

The public float for BVS is 52.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BVS on July 11, 2023 was 724.25K shares.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)’s stock price has soared by 18.21 in relation to previous closing price of 2.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS Trading at 52.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +209.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +19.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from CHURCH KATRINA J, who sale 394 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 03. After this action, CHURCH KATRINA J now owns 11,828 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $1,115 using the latest closing price.

Bartholdson John A., the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 110,180 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Bartholdson John A. is holding 6,656,987 shares at $397,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.