Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 18.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is $45.50, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. On July 11, 2023, TPX’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 40.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Tempur Sealy Inks $4 Billion Deal for Mattress Firm

TPX’s Market Performance

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has experienced a 6.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.98% rise in the past month, and a 17.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for TPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.06% for TPX’s stock, with a 20.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.06. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, who sale 75,200 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 31. After this action, BUSTER H CLIFFORD III now owns 145,229 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $2,693,685 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 18,682 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 297,988 shares at $747,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -497.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.