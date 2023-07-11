Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.19 compared to its previous closing price of 24.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TNDM is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TNDM is $50.29, which is $21.82 above than the current price. The public float for TNDM is 62.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.25% of that float. The average trading volume of TNDM on July 11, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has seen a 15.44% increase in the past week, with a 17.74% rise in the past month, and a -30.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for TNDM’s stock, with a -28.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM rose by +14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.47 back on May 18. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 12,205 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $294,687 using the latest closing price.

Howell Peyton R, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.16 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Howell Peyton R is holding 8,550 shares at $90,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.