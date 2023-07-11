SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SURG is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SURG is $12.75, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for SURG is 8.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SURG on July 11, 2023 was 179.99K shares.

SURG stock's latest price update

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.03 in comparison to its previous close of 6.60, however, the company has experienced a -16.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG’s stock has fallen by -16.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.50% and a quarterly rise of 22.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for SurgePays Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.57% for SURG’s stock, with a 5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 3,452,694 shares of SurgePays Inc., valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of SurgePays Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 3,449,694 shares at $33,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.