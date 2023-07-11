Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has gone up by 8.66% for the week, with a 20.53% rise in the past month and a 3.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.08% for STBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.81% for STBX’s stock, with a 33.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.90x.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of STBX was 355.20K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STBX Trading at 17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +26.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.