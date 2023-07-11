Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock Experiences -4.35% Monthly Change

In the past week, PSLV stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly decline of -4.35% and a quarterly plunge of -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for PSLV’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSLV is also noteworthy at 0.56.

The public float for PSLV is 497.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on July 11, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 7.91, however, the company has experienced a 0.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSLV Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.