SOS Limited (SOS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOS is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOS is $100.00, SOS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOS on July 11, 2023 was 36.77K shares.

SOS) stock’s latest price update

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS)’s stock price has soared by 26.33 in relation to previous closing price of 4.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS Limited (SOS) has experienced a 37.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.26% rise in the past month, and a 46.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for SOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.14% for SOS’s stock, with a 25.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOS Trading at 41.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares surge +40.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +37.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, SOS Limited saw 109.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.51 for the present operating margin

-4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at -88.14. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited (SOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.