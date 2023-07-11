Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has jumped by 4.35 compared to previous close of 24.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SIX is 81.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on July 11, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX’s stock has seen a -1.27% decrease for the week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month and a 0.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for SIX’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,812 shares at the price of $26.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 89,737 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $156,808 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $25.36 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Mick Gary is holding 84,737 shares at $38,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.