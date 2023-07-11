Should You Invest in Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for Z is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for Z is $51.55, which is -$2.49 below the current market price. The public float for Z is 153.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.98% of that float. The average trading volume for Z on July 11, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has increased by 10.16 compared to its previous closing price of 47.91. However, the company has seen a 2.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Z’s Market Performance

Z’s stock has risen by 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.48% and a quarterly rise of 17.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.07% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 31.06% for the last 200 days.

Z Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Daimler Susan, who sale 10,814 shares at the price of $45.49 back on May 22. After this action, Daimler Susan now owns 61,515 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $491,908 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,371 shares at $45.55 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 39,777 shares at $290,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.