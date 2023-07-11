Should You Invest in Yext Inc. (YEXT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for YEXT is at 1.22.

The public float for YEXT is 108.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume for YEXT on July 11, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.18relation to previous closing price of 10.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

YEXT’s Market Performance

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has seen a -11.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.53% decline in the past month and a 20.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for YEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.56% for YEXT’s stock, with a 34.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

YEXT Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -26.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 53.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Jul 07. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 114,224 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $61,645 using the latest closing price.

Distelburger Brian, the Director of Yext Inc., sale 45,625 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Distelburger Brian is holding 3,070,805 shares at $279,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.