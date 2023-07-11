Should You Invest in Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTCH is $52.40, which is $9.31 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume for MTCH on July 11, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.03 in relation to its previous close of 42.21. However, the company has experienced a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a 3.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month, and a 21.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for MTCH’s stock, with a 3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTCH Trading at 16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.04. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $41.89 back on Jul 03. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 32,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $20,945 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $35.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 33,117 shares at $17,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.