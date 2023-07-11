Should You Invest in Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DBX is $27.18, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on July 11, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 26.97. However, the company has seen a 2.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Dropbox to Lay Off 16% of Workforce

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.92% and a quarterly rise of 28.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Houston Andrew, who sale 162,500 shares at the price of $26.51 back on Jul 05. After this action, Houston Andrew now owns 0 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $4,308,639 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 4,308 shares at $26.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 624,560 shares at $114,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.