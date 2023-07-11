Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 92.78x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SFWL was 659.39K shares.

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has dropped by -10.98 compared to previous close of 10.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SFWL’s Market Performance

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has experienced a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.81% drop in the past month, and a 127.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for SFWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for SFWL’s stock, with a 34.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -1.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 123.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.