Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.42 in comparison to its previous close of 3.06, however, the company has experienced a 10.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/09/22 that When will New York sports betting go live? First mobile bets to be taken this week

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) by analysts is $6.48, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for RSI is 58.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RSI was 463.54K shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI’s stock has seen a 10.26% increase for the week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month and a 16.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for Rush Street Interactive Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.09% for RSI’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4.25 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

RSI Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw -4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, who sale 3,285 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Apr 11. After this action, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD now owns 1,653,168 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc., valued at $10,127 using the latest closing price.

BLUHM NEIL, the Executive Chairman of Rush Street Interactive Inc., sale 1,084 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that BLUHM NEIL is holding 76,566 shares at $3,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.07 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stands at -6.52. The total capital return value is set at -49.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.73. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.