Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.92 in comparison to its previous close of 0.32, however, the company has experienced a -5.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBT is 0.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for RBT is 55.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On July 11, 2023, RBT’s average trading volume was 769.03K shares.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT stock saw a decrease of -5.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.95% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.32% for RBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3748. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -80.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Enrich Jose Miguel, who purchase 240,154 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Enrich Jose Miguel now owns 351,265 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Chico Hernandez Andres, the Director of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 555,555 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Chico Hernandez Andres is holding 681,183 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.