Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RKT is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is $8.31, which is -$1.16 below the current market price. The public float for RKT is 115.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.24% of that float. On July 11, 2023, RKT’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

RKT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has surged by 5.30 when compared to previous closing price of 8.86, but the company has seen a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen a 4.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.00% gain in the past month and a 1.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for RKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.76% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

RKT Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 33.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.