Rithm Capital Corp.’s (RITM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has gone down by -0.43% for the week, with a 4.72% rise in the past month and a 19.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for RITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for RITM’s stock, with a 9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is 16.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is $11.25, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 471.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On July 11, 2023, RITM’s average trading volume was 3.78M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 9.26, however, the company has experienced a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw 13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.