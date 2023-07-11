Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) has surged by 0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 51.61, but the company has seen a -0.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 54.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is $64.70, which is $12.57 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 187.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REXR on July 11, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR’s stock has seen a -0.67% decrease for the week, with a -4.56% drop in the past month and a -11.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.16. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Schwimmer Howard, who sale 35,505 shares at the price of $55.94 back on Apr 28. After this action, Schwimmer Howard now owns 50,862 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $1,986,093 using the latest closing price.

Lanzer David E., the General Counsel & Secretary of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 16,778 shares at $58.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Lanzer David E. is holding 0 shares at $975,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.