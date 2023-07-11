Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RVLV stock has gone up by 7.62%, with a monthly gain of 9.22% and a quarterly plunge of -24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Revolve Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.99% for RVLV’s stock, with a -22.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is above average at 26.11x. The 36-month beta value for RVLV is also noteworthy at 2.11.

The public float for RVLV is 40.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.71% of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on July 11, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.78 in relation to its previous close of 16.53. However, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw -20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.