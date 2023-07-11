Redfin Corporation (RDFN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDFN is $8.81, which is -$5.96 below the current price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on July 11, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has soared by 15.75 in relation to previous closing price of 12.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that First Annual Drop in Rents Since Pandemic Began, Redfin Says

RDFN’s Market Performance

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has experienced a 8.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.41% rise in the past month, and a 64.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.41% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.90% for RDFN’s stock, with a 96.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +36.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 242.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 174,588 shares at the price of $9.34 back on May 26. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 261,401 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $1,629,936 using the latest closing price.

Taubman Christian John, the Chief Growth Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Taubman Christian John is holding 34,492 shares at $87,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -313.10, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.