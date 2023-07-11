Real-Time Update: Lux Vending LLC (BTM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Lux Vending LLC (BTM) has seen a 4.95% increase in the past week, with a -66.93% drop in the past month, and a -67.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for BTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.64% for BTM’s stock, with a -65.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lux Vending LLC (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTM is -0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BTM is 60.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTM on July 11, 2023 was 500.28K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

Lux Vending LLC (NASDAQ: BTM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.07 compared to its previous closing price of 2.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTM Trading at -62.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares sank -67.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Lux Vending LLC saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lux Vending LLC (BTM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.