Real-Time Update: EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a -19.08% decrease in the past week, with a -60.06% drop in the past month, and a -57.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.29% for EUDA’s stock, with a -81.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EUDA is -0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EUDA on July 11, 2023 was 450.51K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at -52.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -58.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0225. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -62.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for EUDA Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.