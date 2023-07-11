Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.79 in relation to its previous close of 28.49. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RRC is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RRC is $32.44, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on July 11, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a 10.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for RRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.41. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Spiller Reginal, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Spiller Reginal now owns 16,713 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $52,260 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 32,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 250,738 shares at $866,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.