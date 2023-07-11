Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RMED is at 0.01.

The public float for RMED is 2.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for RMED on July 11, 2023 was 236.81K shares.

RMED) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) has dropped by -6.56 compared to previous close of 0.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMED’s Market Performance

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) has seen a -23.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.06% decline in the past month and a -53.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for RMED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.82% for RMED’s stock, with a -76.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2019.

RMED Trading at -36.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares sank -38.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED fell by -23.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9757. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc saw -88.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Equity return is now at value -525.50, with -364.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.