Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has surged by 3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 1.23, but the company has seen a -2.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QUBT is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QUBT is $9.50, which is $7.98 above than the current price. The public float for QUBT is 33.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on July 11, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a -2.32% decrease in the past week, with a -19.63% drop in the past month, and a -7.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.43% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.76% for QUBT’s stock, with a -23.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3946. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.