Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PL stock has gone up by 4.48%, with a monthly decline of -30.92% and a quarterly plunge of -18.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.28% for PL’s stock, with a -25.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PL is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PL is $6.41, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 241.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for PL on July 11, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has surged by 1.65 when compared to previous closing price of 3.33, but the company has seen a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/23 that Planet Labs Isn’t ‘Immune to Macro Pressure.’ The Stock Is Cratering.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Jul 03. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 905,174 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $3,250 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 500 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 933,538 shares at $2,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.