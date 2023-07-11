Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a 8.80% gain in the past month, and a -13.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for BTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for BTU’s stock, with a -13.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Right Now?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is $27.00, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for BTU is 142.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTU on July 11, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

BTU) stock’s latest price update

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.32 in relation to its previous close of 21.84. However, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

BTU Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 58.30, with 30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.