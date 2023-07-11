Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has gone up by 4.12% for the week, with a 4.08% rise in the past month and a 6.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for PAYX’s stock, with a 2.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is 27.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $118.47, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On July 11, 2023, PAYX’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.68 in relation to its previous close of 113.44. However, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.15. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from TUCCI JOSEPH M, who sale 12,156 shares at the price of $113.02 back on Jul 06. After this action, TUCCI JOSEPH M now owns 53,460 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $1,373,871 using the latest closing price.

VELLI JOSEPH M, the Director of Paychex Inc., sale 4,336 shares at $109.12 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that VELLI JOSEPH M is holding 69,090 shares at $473,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.