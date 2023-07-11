PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) has dropped by -9.40 compared to previous close of 4.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRFX is at -0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRFX is $20.00, which is $25.95 above the current market price. The public float for PRFX is 0.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.73% of that float. The average trading volume for PRFX on July 11, 2023 was 53.77K shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PRFX stock saw a decrease of -26.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.72% for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.01% for PRFX’s stock, with a -27.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.86%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX fell by -26.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw -1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.