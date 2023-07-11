PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is 9.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $61.42, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On July 11, 2023, PAGS’s average trading volume was 5.29M shares.

PAGS stock's latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 9.24. However, the company has experienced a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a -0.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.03% drop in the past month, and a 21.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for PAGS’s stock, with a -10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.