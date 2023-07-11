PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PCAR stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly gain of 11.05% and a quarterly surge of 23.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for PACCAR Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for PCAR’s stock, with a 22.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is $80.54, which is -$3.85 below the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on July 11, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 82.31. However, the company has seen a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.19. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 46,523 shares at the price of $72.64 back on May 08. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $3,379,640 using the latest closing price.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of PACCAR Inc, sale 1 shares at $71.63 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BARKLEY MICHAEL T is holding 0 shares at $57 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.