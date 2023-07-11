Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for OM is 47.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.99% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of OM was 439.75K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has dropped by -5.87 in relation to previous closing price of 20.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OM’s Market Performance

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen a -11.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.15% decline in the past month and a 9.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for OM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.96% for OM’s stock, with a -7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

OM Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -25.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.90 back on Jul 03. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 409,489 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $417,944 using the latest closing price.

Ahmed Nabeel, the Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical Inc., sale 990 shares at $21.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Ahmed Nabeel is holding 91,726 shares at $21,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.