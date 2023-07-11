Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is $4.29, which is $0.56 above the current market price. OGI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of OGI on July 11, 2023 was 288.50K shares.

OGI) stock’s latest price update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OGI’s Market Performance

OGI’s stock has risen by 3.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly drop of -38.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Organigram Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for OGI’s stock, with a -42.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OGI Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6188. In addition, Organigram Holdings Inc. saw -46.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.08 for the present operating margin

-9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organigram Holdings Inc. stands at -9.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.