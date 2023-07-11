On Holding AG (ONON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.55 in relation to its previous close of 31.43. However, the company has experienced a -2.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONON is $30.89, which is $2.46 above the current price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on July 11, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a 14.94% rise in the past month, and a 9.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 37.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.90. In addition, On Holding AG saw 87.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.