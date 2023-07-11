Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 132.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on July 11, 2023 was 8.59M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stock saw a decrease of -8.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.90% and a quarterly a decrease of 26.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for NVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.16% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1420. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.